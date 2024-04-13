Odisha Assembly Polls: Two families, brothers & a royal lock horns in Chikiti

BERHAMPUR: The Chikiti Assembly segment in Ganjam district, a stronghold of the ruling BJD since 2000, is all set to witness an interesting family battle, a first in Ganjam’s political history.

Dominated by the BJD in the last two decades and half, the segment has seen a recent surge in BJP’s influence, while the Congress base stands dwindled.

This time, youth leader and industrialist Chinmayananda Srirup Deb, who carries the BJD torch, will contend against two brothers, fielded from two political parties.

Srirup, with a decade of social work in the segment and previous experience as the campaign manager for his mother Usha Devi, a six-time MLA, enjoys a strong support base. However, he will have another politically influential family to take on.

The BJP has nominated Manoranjan Dyansamantara from the segment whereas adding a twist to the plot the Congress fielded Rabindra Nath Dyansamantara as its candidate.

Manoranjan and Rabindra Nath are sons of veteran leader Chintamani Dyansamantara, a three time MLA from Chikiti. The senior Dyansamantara was elected twice from the seat - during 1980-85 and 1995-2000 - as an Independent and once on a Congress ticket in 1985-90. Chintamani was Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Assembly twice and Speaker from 1996 to 2000. The Dyansamantara family wields considerable political clout in the region.

If one goes back to the electoral history, of the 13 elections that the Chikiti Assembly segment has seen, the first six times were dominated by Congress between 1967 and 1990. Janata’s Jagannath Pati won in 1977 while Congress was victorious thrice. Congress (R) and Independent candidates won once each. Of the six, Chintamani won twice - once as an Independent and another on a Congress ticket.