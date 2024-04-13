Patients suffer as Odisha runs out of medicines for TB

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha government has set an ambitious target to eliminate TB by 2025, patients in the state are facing an acute shortage of necessary drugs forcing many to skip their doses, which is strongly discouraged by medical practitioners.

The treatment of drug-sensitive Tuberculosis consists of two months of four drugs - Isoniazid, Rifampicin, Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide followed by two months of three drugs - Isoniazid, Rifampicin and Ethambutol.

Official sources said the drugs are usually supplied by the Centre to states under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). The supply has, however, been fully stopped for over a month now severely disrupting the elimination programme.

Odisha is at present ranked second in the country in terms of TB notification and the state has over 50,000 patients under treatment. While Himachal Pradesh tops the list, Odisha is followed by Andhra Pradesh. The notification of cases has gone up by nearly 45 per cent post Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of patients in high prevalence districts like Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, and Kandhamal and other districts are forced to return empty-handed from Tuberculosis Units (TUs), which have run out of drugs. TB drugs are also out of stock in several district headquarters hospitals.