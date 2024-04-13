Poll personnel to get treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

BHUBANESWAR: Polling personnel in the state will be provided cashless treatment if they are affected with heat stroke. The state government has directed all private hospitals empanelled under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the state to provide cashless treatment to officials on election duty if they suffer from heat stroke and get admitted.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit has asked the empanelled hospitals to cover heat stroke related cases of poll personnel while on duty during the elections and provide them medical services in addition to all BSKY package treatments.

The polling officials will be provided cashless treatment and for this they will be required to show their appointment or engagement order issued for election duty. “Poll personnel affected by heat stroke will be provided immediate treatment if they are taken to any empanelled hospital,” she said.

The empanelled private hospitals will have to submit bills offline as per BSKY package rates to the State Health Assurance Society for payment. All collectors and CDMOs have been informed to coordinate with the empanelled hospitals in their respective districts for implementation of the directive.

At least 37,809 polling stations, including 33,429 in rural areas will be set up in the state for the four-phase simultaneous elections commencing from May 13. As many as 2.7 lakh poll personnel will be engaged for the elections.