Second AIIMS demand: BJD & BJP take to politics of convenience

ROURKELA: In what appears to be a convenient political ploy, both the BJD and BJP have put the demand for setting up Odisha’s second AIIMS at Sundargarh town, a burning issue for the arch rivals two years back, on the back burner in the run up to the General Elections.

Before the panchayat elections in February 2022, BJD was aggressive with the demand while BJP with its government at the Centre was defensive. Local leaders of both the parties now appear to have come to terms with the hard truth that the Centre is unlikely to consider the demand and the issue may not rake up the kind of public passion generated before the rural polls.

In a clever ploy to make electoral gains from the panchayat polls, the BJD government in the state had recommended the Centre to consider establishing Odisha’s second AIIMS using the newly-constructed medical college and hospital (MCH) building constructed by the NTPC. The demand quickly became an emotive issue for Sundargarh town and spread to the whole of Sundargarh sub-division and neighbouring pockets of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts.