Second AIIMS demand: BJD & BJP take to politics of convenience

ROURKELA: In what appears to be a convenient political ploy, both the BJD and BJP have put the demand for setting up Odisha’s second AIIMS at Sundargarh town, a burning issue for the arch rivals two years back, on the back burner in the run up to the General Elections.
Before the panchayat elections in February 2022, BJD was aggressive with the demand while BJP with its government at the Centre was defensive. Local leaders of both the parties now appear to have come to terms with the hard truth that the Centre is unlikely to consider the demand and the issue may not rake up the kind of public passion generated before the rural polls.
In a clever ploy to make electoral gains from the panchayat polls, the BJD government in the state had recommended the Centre to consider establishing Odisha’s second AIIMS using the newly-constructed medical college and hospital (MCH) building constructed by the NTPC. The demand quickly became an emotive issue for Sundargarh town and spread to the whole of Sundargarh sub-division and neighbouring pockets of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts.
The BJD accused the BJP government at the Centre of neglecting the people’s demand. The saffron party, caught in a piquant situation, blamed the BJD government of playing vote bank politics.
Now that the new MCH had become functional as the Sundargarh Government MCH, the BJD seems to be content taking credit for it. The BJP too is silent and unwilling to stir up the demand.
Two-time MLA and BJD candidate for Sundargarh Assembly seat Jogesh Singh said the party still demands for the AIIMS in larger interest of the poor and tribal people of the region.
Sitting MLA and BJP’s nominee for Sundargarh Assembly seat Kusum Tete said irrespective of the poll results, she would take up the issue with the Centre after the elections.
Former president of Sundargarh district Congress committee BM Tripathy said BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin. The Congress would renew the AIIMS demand in the election campaign and also expose the BJP and BJD.