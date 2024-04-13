Tractors used to supply water in Odisha were two-wheelers, reveals RTI

KENDRAPARA: An RTI activist has alleged that tractors the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) employed to supply drinking water to saline-hit villages under Mahakalapada block were actually two-wheelers.

Activist Pratap Chandra Mohanty has alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 89 lakh were spent by the RWSS for supply of drinking water to these villages during 2018-2023.

Quoting information generated through RTI Act, Mohanty said, the RWSS mentioned using two tractors bearing registration numbers OD29B 3997 and OD29D 4905 to supply water tanks to saline-hit villages of Barakandha, Gojabandha, Chedakani, Sathiebati and other villages under Mahakalapada from 2018 to 2023.

The registration numbers of the said tractors listed with the regional transport office (RTO) were found to be two-wheelers.

Similarly, RWSS officials had stated in the RTI reply that they hired a water tanker bearing registration number OR05AF 9870 to supply water to the villagers. But it was found through inquiry that the RTO never registered any vehicle using that number.

Mohanty said the RTI applications were filed after villagers complained that drinking water was not supplied to them by tankers or tractors. “But records showed that water was supplied to the villages throughout the year via the said vehicles. Sensing foul play, I filed an application under RTI Act and the drinking water supply scam came to the fore,” he added.