Tractors used to supply water in Odisha were two-wheelers, reveals RTI

KENDRAPARA: An RTI activist has alleged that tractors the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) employed to supply drinking water to saline-hit villages under Mahakalapada block were actually two-wheelers.
Activist Pratap Chandra Mohanty has alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 89 lakh were spent by the RWSS for supply of drinking water to these villages during 2018-2023.
Quoting information generated through RTI Act, Mohanty said, the RWSS mentioned using two tractors bearing registration numbers OD29B 3997 and OD29D 4905 to supply water tanks to saline-hit villages of Barakandha, Gojabandha, Chedakani, Sathiebati and other villages under Mahakalapada from 2018 to 2023.
The registration numbers of the said tractors listed with the regional transport office (RTO) were found to be two-wheelers.
Similarly, RWSS officials had stated in the RTI reply that they hired a water tanker bearing registration number OR05AF 9870 to supply water to the villagers. But it was found through inquiry that the RTO never registered any vehicle using that number.
Mohanty said the RTI applications were filed after villagers complained that drinking water was not supplied to them by tankers or tractors. “But records showed that water was supplied to the villages throughout the year via the said vehicles. Sensing foul play, I filed an application under RTI Act and the drinking water supply scam came to the fore,” he added.
Mohanty claimed that RWSS officials in Mahakalapada block spent around Rs 89 lakh from 2018 to 2023 and that must be probed. “The RWSS officials looted the sum over the last five years on the pretext of supplying drinking water to the seaside villages through tractors and tankers,” he added.
Refuting the claims, assistant engineer of RWSS, Mahakalapada block Basant Sethi asserted tractors were used to supply water. “We have been supplying drinking water to saline-hit villages using two tractors. In our bills, we mentioned the registration numbers of the tractors. But inadvertently, we put registration numbers of two-wheelers,” he claimed.
The revelation has, meanwhile, led to massive discontentment among the villagers who threaten of boycotting polls if no action is taken in this regard. “Drinking water crisis has become more acute due to increase of salinity in groundwater. We will not allow election campaigning in our villages until proper action is taken against the officials,” said Bharat Rout of Barakandha village.