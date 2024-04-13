Worry over low Olive Ridley nesting at Odisha's Gahirmatha

KENDRAPARA: Decline in the number of Olive Ridley turtles that arrived at the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary for mass nesting this year has emerged as a cause of concern for researchers and environmentalists.

As per sources, over 3.01 lakh Olive Ridleys laid eggs at Nasi-2 Islands of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary between April 2 and 7 which is around 2 lakh less than that recorded last year.

Forest range officer of Gahirmatha Pradosh Moharana said last year over 5.12 lakh turtles had arrived at the island between March 9 and 13 to lay eggs. “Similarly, around 5.01 lakh turtles had laid eggs at the island in 2022,” he added.

Secretary of Gahirmatha Marine Turtle and Mangrove Conservation Society, Hemant Rout attributed the decline to beach erosion, illegal fishing and missile testing at the Abdul Kalam Island near the rookery.

“Besides, around 300-metre length of the beach at the Nasi-2 island within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary was recently lost due to severe coastal erosion. Similarly, fishing-related mortalities and alteration of nesting habitat because of anthropogenic activities also pose threat to the lives of the Olive Ridleys,” he added.