14 arrested over attack on police in Jharbandh village in Odisha

BARGARH: Police on Saturday arrested and forwarded as many as 14 accused including four women, involved in the attack on Jharbandh police officials while they had gone to arrest a ganja dealer in Nityanandpur within the police limits on Thursday.
The arrests have come a day after Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan taunted the state government over poor law and order in the state on social media platform ‘X’ on Friday.
Briefing mediapersons IG (NR), Himanshu Lal said a massive drive has been launched in view of the elections as well as in an effort to disrupt the network of contraband smugglers. As a part of the drive huge quantity of ganja has been seized in last one and half month in the region. “The incident which took place in Jharbandh was an outcome of the raid conducted as part of the drive. But, we have managed to arrest the offenders and take strong action against them. The drive will be further intensified in the coming days,” he added.
As per Bargarh SP, Prahalad Sahai Meena, a team of six police officials had gone to Nityanandpur village on Thursday to arrest the ganja dealer Nanu Sahu when suddenly a group of more than 20 people including his family members and friends surrounded the police vehicle and resisted his arrest.
Subsequently, a tussle took place between the two parties in which two personnel sustained minor injuries and the main accused, Sahu managed to escape. Subsequently, another team was formed to initiate action against the offender and eight persons were arrested on the same day. The rest including the main accused were arrested eventually.
“This was a rare and unforeseen incident, otherwise we have conducted flag march in the village recently and the villagers are also cooperating with us. Our manhunt is still on to nab the other accused persons involved in the incident. They will be nabbed soon,” he said adding, raids have been intensified to nab contraband traders and peddlers if any in the region.
On Wednesday evening Jharbandh police were conducting vehicle checking at Dava Chowk, when they intercepted two motorcycles at around 11.45 pm. Though one of the motorcycle riders managed to flee the spot, on thorough checking of the other vehicle, police found 3 kg ganja from the two persons who were transporting the same. Basing on their statements, the identity of Nanu Sahu was ascertained and subsequently the incident took place when they proceeded to his village to arrest him. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and NDPS Act.