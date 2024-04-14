Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly seat set for a civic war this Lok Sabha election

BHUBANESWAR: The battle lines are drawn in the Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly constituency which seems poised for an all-stakes fight between sitting MLA and BJD candidate Ananta Narayan Jena and BJP’s Jagannath Pradhan.

The constituency, which encompasses the prime residential areas as well as the central business district of the capital city, though poses big questions for the candidates as persistent civic problems have taken centre stage over state and national issues during this election.

Cashing in on the early bird advantage with his candidature finalised much before his rivals from the BJD and Congress, BJP’s Pradhan has already raised the pitch by starting to visit people at their doorsteps and highlighting issues specific to the area. While Jena, the former mayor of Bhubaneswar who has finally been repeated by the BJD after a long period of uncertainty and speculations of change in party candidate, enjoys a long-time connect with the people, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

But, the voters of the constituency are not in a mood to make things easy for the candidates. They need proper solutions to the problems that span from urban flooding to sanitation, drainage, roads and public amenities in the region that is considered the heart of Smart City Bhubaneswar.