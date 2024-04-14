BJD dares Dharmendra Pradhan to scrap BSKY, put it in poll manifesto

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday dared Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to spell out his contributions to his home district Angul in the last 10 years.

Countering the ‘false transformation narrative’ charge of Pradhan against the state government at a media conference here, national spokesperson of BJD and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said the contribution of the former to the state is a big zero despite him being the Union minister for 10 years.

“Leave the state, will he (Pradhan) give an account of what he has done for his own area. The Union minister has now taken umbrage under falsehood to cover up his failure. It is not expected from him,” he added.

Patra asserted Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) is considered the best health scheme of the country as it provides health benefits of up to Rs 10 lakh for women and Rs 5 lakh for men annually. No other state has such flagship health scheme for their people.