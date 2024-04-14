BJD's Rohit Pujari kicks off campaign for Rairakhol

SAMBALPUR: Days after announcement of his candidature, Rohit Pujari, district president of Sambalpur BJD and sitting Rairakhol MLA, commenced his campaign trail for Rairakhol constituency with a visit to the Maa Samaleswari temple.

Pujari has been fielded for the third time from Rairakhol Assembly constituency by the ruling BJD.

Starting his campaign from Bhima Bhoi Chowk in Rairakhol, Pujari paid homage to saint poet Bhima Bhoi before seeking blessings at the Panchakhanda temple. Along the way, he was greeted by a large group of supporters at Charmal, Jujumura, Hatibari, and Dhanupali.

His journey culminated at the Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur, where he was welcomed by a wave of devotees, followed by a visit to the Pataneswari temple.