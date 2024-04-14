BJD's Rohit Pujari kicks off campaign for Rairakhol

SAMBALPUR: Days after announcement of his candidature, Rohit Pujari, district president of Sambalpur BJD and sitting Rairakhol MLA, commenced his campaign trail for Rairakhol constituency with a visit to the Maa Samaleswari temple.
Pujari has been fielded for the third time from Rairakhol Assembly constituency by the ruling BJD.
Starting his campaign from Bhima Bhoi Chowk in Rairakhol, Pujari paid homage to saint poet Bhima Bhoi before seeking blessings at the Panchakhanda temple. Along the way, he was greeted by a large group of supporters at Charmal, Jujumura, Hatibari, and Dhanupali.
His journey culminated at the Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur, where he was welcomed by a wave of devotees, followed by a visit to the Pataneswari temple.
Expressing gratitude to the party and Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik for entrusting him with the responsibility of Rairakhol once again, Pujari, speaking to TNIE, thanked the people of constituency for their constant support. “The development witnessed in the region under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik is remarkable and I am committed to further this progress in Rairakhol,” he added.
Pujari’s candidature from Rairakhol, despite speculation of a change, has surprised both the Opposition and aspiring candidates within the party.
Despite rumours of infighting within the Sambalpur BJD, Pujari’s warm reception at Dhanupali Chowk in Sambalpur demonstrated support from his followers.
As the Congress candidate is yet to be announced, Pujari is prepared to take on BJP candidate Debendra Mohapatra. In the 2019 elections, Pujari secured victory with 57,111 votes, defeating Congress candidate Assaf Ali Khan by a margin of 14,632 votes.