BJP’s Nayan Mohanty faces stiff opposition over his candidacy in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Supporters and opponents of BJP’s Choudwar Assembly constituency candidate Nayan Kishore Mohanty clashed during the party’s Mishrana Parba at College Square in Cuttack on Saturday evening.

Senior BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhartruhari Mahtab were present when the incident took place. As per police, as Mohanty went to the stage to give his speech, some youth opposing his candidature raised slogans against him. Mohanty’s supporters had a heated exchange with the youth and later clashed with them. Police said at least two persons sustained injuries in the clash during the event.

BJP has filed a complaint in this regard at Malgodown police station. “After the incident, efforts were made to avoid any further untoward incident. The law and order situation there is under control,” said a police officer.