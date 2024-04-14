‘Hot’ potato singes the common man ahead of Lok Sabha polls

BHUBANESWAR: Days ahead of the simultaneous Assembly and general elections, the soaring price of essential commodities is all set to become a political hot potato in Odisha, literally.

Keeping in pace with the day temperature in heatwave conditions, the price of common man’s most favoured vegetable potato has soared like anything in the state in last fortnight.

The retail price of the commodity has gone up by almost 50 per cent during the period. Potato, which was being sold at Rs 20 a kilo in the retail market in the first week of April, is now priced at Rs 30. The price in the local market suddenly soared from Rs 25 to Rs 30 the day before yesterday. In the wholesale market, potatoes are priced Rs 2,100 a quintal against Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 a fortnight back.

Onion, another essential item, has also gone pricey. It is now priced between Rs 26 to Rs 30 a kilo, up by 15 per cent in a week. Though the price of ginger and garlic has dropped slightly, those are still being sold at Rs 150 and Rs 200 a kg, respectively.

Market insiders said the prices of potato and onion are expected to rise further as the season progresses. They attributed the sudden rise to the inflated price in the source market as the production was hit due to lesser winter days.