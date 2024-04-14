No water, no votes, threaten villagers of Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Frustrated over drinking water crisis in their areas, residents of villages under Kendrapara’s Mahakalapada block launched a ‘No water, no vote’ campaign on Saturday threatening to boycott polls if the issue is not resolved.

Sources said around 25,000 people of Gamha, Bhateni, Hetamundia, Bhitarasobala, Kentia, Balipada Karandiapatana and other villages, despite residing close to rivers Gobari and Luna, have been reeling under severe water shortage since a long time but the problem is yet to be sorted.

With elections round the corner, the villagers asserted that they would boycott the polls if their demands are not met soon. “We have given a clear message of ‘Pani nahi to vote nahi’ (no water, no votes) to politicians who come for campaigning in our areas to press for our demands,” said Sagarika Rout of Gamha village.

Another local Nalini Jena said despite summer being at its peak, all the four tube-wells in their village are lying defunct since the last eight months. Hence, they depend on a local pond to collect drinking water.

“We had appealed the authorities to set up new tube-wells or repair the existing ones but they did not pay heed. As a result, the water scarcity issue continues to persist,” said Tapasi Mandal of Hetamundia village.