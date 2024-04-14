Odisha MLA Raghunandan Das’ renomination uncertain over resistance

JAGATSINGHPUR: After two MLAs failed to get renomination from BJD in Jagatsinghpur, the spotlight now turns to sitting legislator Raghunandan Das who represents Balikuda-Erasama Assembly constituency as he faces strong opposition from local leaders, besides internal conflicts and rising concerns about his health impacting his chances.

In Tirtol, sitting MLA Bijay Shankar Das was replaced by Ramakant Bhoi over allegations of marital discord. Similarly, Sambit Routray, the sitting MLA of Paradip, was replaced by his wife Gitanjali Routray amidst dissent and waning popularity.

Das’ bid for renomination has sparked vehement protests from local BJD leaders in Erasama and Balikuda. Even residents from various villages in the Erasama and Balikuda areas have intensified their protest against the sitting legislator, appealing to the party leadership not to renominate him from this seat.

This has prompted several aspiring BJD candidates to rally their supporters at Sankha Bhawan, vying for the coveted party ticket from Balikuda-Erasama constituency. While aspirants such as Sarada Jena, Sanjib Biswal, district BJD youth president Soumyajit Mohapatra and Mahila Commission member Babita Swain compete for the ticket, speculation abounds that Jena may emerge front-runner due to his grassroots rapport and organisational prowess.

Despite the challenges, Raghunandan Das remains optimistic, citing strong support from grassroots-level elected representatives, while acknowledging that the final decision rests with the BJD party leadership.