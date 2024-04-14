Odisha: Politics, tea on everyone’s cup

BHUBANESWAR: Tea Sellers in the Twin City are busier than the usual now. As political talks heat up ahead of the elections, people are seeking endless cups of hot tea and coffee at the tea joints to keep the spirited debates going. At the same time, candidates of different parties are frequenting these joints every morning to host ‘Cha Khatti’ and connect with people to discuss the local issues and their concerns. Amidst the talks, it is the tea sellers who are cashing in on the crowds.

Outside the Jay Prakash Narayan park in CDA sector-6 at Cuttack, tea seller Dayanidhi Swain is happy with the sales that have increased ever since BJD leaders started frequenting the park to meet the voters. Here, the BJD MP face Santrupt Misra, Barabati-Cuttack MLA candidate Prakash Behera and Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantaray have been meeting people at the park and tea stalls outside almost every day.

They recently hosted a ‘Cha Khatti’ in the area where issues faced by the local residents and youths were discussed. Swain brewed close to 70 cups of tea worth Rs 10 each within an hour on the day, both for the politicians, their followers and the commoners.

“Every time there is a meeting, there is a boom in my business. As it is, more cha and biscuits are selling ever since the elections were announced. Because except at noon hours, people frequent the tea stalls throughout the day and sit back for the long election charchas and debates,” he said.

Misra, who has been meeting morning walkers at the park every day, said the parks and the tea stalls are informal platforms where one meets people from different walks of life without any barriers for a free-flowing conversation on their issues and suggestions. “The discussions that take place here are at a personal level, stimulating, refreshing and informative,” he said.