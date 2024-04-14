Ram Navami processions permitted amid model code of conduct

ROURKELA: In strict adherence to the election code of conduct and with permission from the administration, 58 Akhada Committees in Rourkela will be permitted to conduct Ram Navami processions in their respective areas between April 17 and 21.
With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect for the upcoming Assembly and Parliamentary polls in Sundargarh district on May 20, the administration has cautioned the Akhada Committees to adhere to the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A coordination meeting was convened on Saturday by the DIG of police in charge of Rourkela, SP Brijesh Kumar Rai, along with Rourkela ADM Ashutosh Kulkarni, with members of the Akhada Committees. The officials apprised the committees about the dos and don’ts to be followed during the processions.
Among the 58 Akhada Committees in the city, special attention is focused on 15 committees along the Rourkela main road, which have been permitted to conduct processions through the main road on April 18 between 2 pm and 7 pm.
The SP advised the Akhada Committee members to maintain discipline and communal harmony for the peaceful conduct of the processions.
Emphasising strict adherence to the MCC, it was stated that political individuals may participate in personal capacity, but political symbols or speeches will not be allowed. Violators of election guidelines or those making hate speech or hurting religious sentiments will be booked. The committees have been instructed to avoid sound pollution, obtain prior permissions from the administration, and coordinate with respective police stations.