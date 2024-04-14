Sabyasachi Panda in custody for nine years as UTP not violation of right to life: HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has rejected the criminal appeal of Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda against his conviction and life imprisonment sentence for waging war against the nation by a court on grounds that it has been pending for nearly five years now.

Panda had filed the writ petition (criminal) in 2019 seeking direction for his production for purpose of release on grounds of violation of his fundamental right to life and liberty as he has been in custody for nine years as an under-trial prisoner.

The pending appeal formed the basis of a division bench’s ruling that continuation of the Maoist leader in custody as an under-trial prisoner for past nine years cannot be held as a case of infringement of fundamental right to life and liberty. “Where petitioner is in custody as an under-trial and a convict, it cannot be said that thereby his fundamental right to life and liberty has been infringed, to persuade us to exercise discretion in directing his production for purpose of release,” the division bench of Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice M S Sahoo ruled on April 3.