Samaleswari temple bans paan, gutkha on premises from April 14

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Samaleswari Trust Board has taken a significant step to preserve the sanctity of the 16th-century shrine by announcing a complete ban on the consumption of paan and gutkha within its premises, effective from Sunday onwards.
In an official statement issued on Saturday, the temple trust board emphasised the moral responsibility of all devotees to uphold the temple’s holiness.
President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board, Sanjay Babu said, “From Sunday onwards, consumption of paan, gutkha, cigarettes or any tobacco-related products will be strictly prohibited inside the temple premises. The person violating the order will be slapped with a fine of `500.”
As the temple has been redeveloped recently, we need to maintain the cleanliness and holiness of the premises since it is our responsibly to keep its glory intact as we are now receiving tourists from different parts of the country and the world, he said adding, the restriction will be applicable to devotees as well as the servitors, security staff and other temple officials. A strict vigilance will be kept to identify the violators.
Security guards have been tasked with monitoring violators, with CCTV surveillance in place from the control room. Additionally, signages have been erected at multiple locations within the temple premises to reinforce the ban.
The trust board has also urged for responsible disposal of garbage within the temple premises. “This enforcement was much needed to curb the menace of garbage and tobacco within the temple compound. Despite increased footfall following the redevelopment, the sight of paan and gutkha stains, along with littering of chips and food wrappers, had become all too common. We are optimistic that people will cooperate with us in maintaining the cleanliness of the temple,” commented a priest.
The 16th-century shrine, redeveloped under the SAMALEI project of the state government, was officially dedicated to the public by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik on January 27 this year.