Samaleswari temple bans paan, gutkha on premises from April 14

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Samaleswari Trust Board has taken a significant step to preserve the sanctity of the 16th-century shrine by announcing a complete ban on the consumption of paan and gutkha within its premises, effective from Sunday onwards.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the temple trust board emphasised the moral responsibility of all devotees to uphold the temple’s holiness.

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board, Sanjay Babu said, “From Sunday onwards, consumption of paan, gutkha, cigarettes or any tobacco-related products will be strictly prohibited inside the temple premises. The person violating the order will be slapped with a fine of `500.”

As the temple has been redeveloped recently, we need to maintain the cleanliness and holiness of the premises since it is our responsibly to keep its glory intact as we are now receiving tourists from different parts of the country and the world, he said adding, the restriction will be applicable to devotees as well as the servitors, security staff and other temple officials. A strict vigilance will be kept to identify the violators.