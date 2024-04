BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Saturday fielded former union minister Sirkant Jena from Balasore Lok Sabha seat that had elected him back in 2009.

Announcing candidates for eight more Lok Sabha seats, the Pradesh Congress sprang a surprise by reposing confidence in student leader Yasir Nawaz, president of state unit National Student Union of India. Nawaz will contest from Bhubaneswar.

The party nominated Sucharita Mohanty for Puri Lok Sabha seat which she unsuccessfully contested in 2014. She had lost to Pinaki Mishra of BJD by a huge margin but came second. It also named former MLA Ananta Prasad Sethi for Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat and Anchal Das for Jajpur Lok Sabha seat.

Three-time MLA from Nimapara and former minister Rabindra Kumar Sethy was named as candidate from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat, while Sidharth Swarup Das will contest from Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency (PC). The party repeated Mohan Hembram from Keonjhar.

After his nomination from Balasore Jena said, “Poeple of the state are now aware that both BJP and BJD are one. They should stop hoodwinking people. I invite leaders of both parties to present what they have done for the development of Balasore.”