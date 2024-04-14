Teacher suspended for violating code of conduct in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A lady teacher of a government school in Boudh district was placed under suspension on Friday for alleged violation of model code of conduct by participating in an election rally and procession of a political party.

Boudh collector and district election officer, J Sonal issued the suspension order against Sanghamitra Mallick, an assistant teacher of nodal high school at Dahya.

Sources said, she had participated in a political rally taken out from Palaspat to Ambagaon in Kantamal Assembly constituency of Boudh district two days back. A photograph of her taking part in a political rally went viral.

The Boudh district education officer (DEO) was asked to identify the teacher. The DEO confirmed the photo was of Sanghamitra and initiated an action against her. In the letter, Sanghamitra was asked to remain at DEO office during her suspension period and not leave the headquarters without prior permission.