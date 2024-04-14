XIM varsity secures 100% placement for MBA batches of its three colleges

BHUBANESWAR: XIM University has once again withstood the challenges posed by a volatile market by securing 100 per cent placement for different MBA batches of 2022-24.
At the Xavier Institute of Management, a premier B-School, the average annual package for 2022-24 MBA (Business Management) batch was Rs 19.53 lakh. The highest domestic salary in the placement stood at Rs 30 lakh per annum, while the average median salary stood at Rs 18.37 lakh.
A total of 350 students participated in the placement drive that hosted 99 companies including leading firms and organisations like L’Oreal, Bain Capability Network (BCN), PineLabs, Air India, Flipkart, Tata Steel, Thomson Reuters, DE Shaw, Accenture, Wells Fargo, IDBI Bank, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, ABFRL Shadowfax, Intellect Design Arena, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, ElasticRun, Haldirams, Cummins and Lakme.
The highest number of recruitment were made in the BFSI sector (27 pc), followed by Consulting (20 pc), Manufacturing (17 pc), IT (15 pc), and FMCG (12 pc). The profiles offered included product management, corporate investment banking, portfolio manager, operations leader, risk and financial advisory, IT sales, management consulting, corporate strategy, digital banking and transformation, e-Commerce, business analyst, program manager and area sales manager among others.
Like XIM, the School of Human Resource Management also accomplished 100 pc placement for its MBA (Human Resource Management) batch with an average CTC of Rs 17.02 lakh per annum. The highest domestic salary stood at Rs 30 lakh per annum, while the median salary stood at Rs 16.5 lakh.
“This year continued to reflect the consistent faith the industry leaders show in our students with 28 pc of them having received pre-placement offers from their summer internship organisations itself,” stated the university officials. They said the School of Rural Management also accomplished 100 pc placement for 2022-2024 MBA (Rural Management) batch.
The placements encompassed a diverse array of sectors, including banking, finance and insurance (BFSI), development, consultancy, marketing, NBFC-MFIs, and financial inclusion, with 18 organisations involved in the process, XUB officials said.