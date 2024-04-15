Balasore: Clash mars Hanuman Jayanti celebration

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: Tension flared in Balasore’s Remuna area on Sunday afternoon after a clash between two groups marred Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, leaving scores of people injured.

Local sources said more than 50 people sustained injuries but the police maintained only four were hurt in the incident. The injured were rushed to Remuna community health centre before being shifted to the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Trouble started at around 4.40 pm when people participating in Hanuman Jayanti were taking out a rally en route to Kanaka Durga shrine through a road near Ganipur village. At that time, stones were allegedly pelted at the procession by the members of the other group, resulting in injuries to several participants of the rally.

When members of the procession retaliated, the situation escalated into a confrontation. The clash also resulted in damage to property. The front glass of SP Sagarika Nath’s vehicle was also damaged when she rushed to the scene to assess the situation. The mobile phone of IIC of Remuna police station, Artatrana Sethi, also suffered damage. Police swung into action to control the situation and additional units were deployed to restore order.