Bhubaneswar: Clubs roped in for community policing

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve community policing in the capital city, the Commissionerate police has decided to increase engagement with local clubs in a constructive way.

As members of the clubs play a vital role in their respective localities, police have planned to organise meetings with them on a regular basis and sensitise them on various issues from anti-social activities, law and order as well as social welfare initiatives.

Police said the new initiative aims at developing contacts and set up an active communication channel with the local communities. They will also be encouraged to take part in keeping watch on their localities and share information with police to check unlawful activities in the society.

“It is a new initiative in the city. The club members will be guided on ways to act as first responders in different situations. They will be enabled to share information with us directly on WhatsApp on matters like traffic obstruction, sale of contraband, drinking alcohol in public places and others,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Every police station will create a WhatsApp group and add the members of different clubs under their respective jurisdiction. The clubs organise pujas and other festivals. They will be briefed on do’s and dont’s during such events.

They will be motivated to stay away from disruptive activities and also be a check on anti-social activities, Singh said.

The DCP and other police officers had recently met members of clubs within Laxmisagar and Badagada police stations.

A similar meeting will soon be organised in Old Town and the police will discuss various matters with the club members. Sources said there are over 500 clubs in the capital city and police plan to enhance their reach by interacting with them.