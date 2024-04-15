Candidates gel with voters over ‘pana’, Odia New Year

BHUBANESWAR: Every festival is an opportunity for candidates to connect with voters. For candidates of major political parties in the state capital, Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year was a golden chance to distribute ‘pana’, attend sankirtan and interact with locals.

Candidates of BJD, BJP as well as those aspiring to contest as Independents were seen interacting with residents, exchanging greetings of Odia New Year and sharing the traditional drink ‘pana’ among community members as a gesture of goodwill. Bhubaneswar MP and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from the seat Aparajita Sarangi as well as her rival from BJD Manmath Routray were seen visiting different Assembly constituencies in the city to take part in Pana Sankranti pujas at local temples and distribute ‘pana’ among people in the areas.

Both Aparajita and BJP’s candidate for Bhubaneswar North Assembly seat Priyadarshi Mishra visited different localities in the area. Later, Aparajita also visited Bhubaneswar Central and Ekamra constituencies. BJP’s Bhubaneswar Central candidate Jagannath Pradhan and Ekamra nominee Babu Singh also visited different localities including Janpath, Shastri Nagar and Old Town and distributed pana among residents and community members.