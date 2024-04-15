Challenging past haunts Congress in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat

BHUBANESWAR: As the political landscape heats up ahead of the polls, Congress clearly seems to be playing catch up with its rivals. Only on Saturday did the grand old party announce its candidate for Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency (PC).

Yasir Nawaz, a fresh face and state president of National Students Union of India (NSUI), will take on BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi and Manmath Routray of the BJD.

A closer look at the past suggests Bhubaneswar, the seat of power in Odisha, has turned into Congress’ Achilles heel as the voters have gradually distanced themselves from the grand old party. Historically, Bhubaneswar PC was a Congress bastion till 1971. Winning the seat in the next five decades has only proven to be a struggle, with changing political dynamics and local factors influencing electoral outcomes of the constituency.

After constituency reorientation, Bhubaneswar got its first Lok Sabha MP in Nrusingha Charan Samantasinghar, a Congress candidate in 1957. The party was also re-elected from the seat three times in a row. Raja Purna Chandra Deo Bhanj won in 1962, while Chintamani Panigrahi won in 1967 and 1971 from Bhubaneswar seat on Congress ticket.

Post-Emergency, the mood of Bhubaneswar voters changed. The seat, for the first time, went to CPM after Congress was rejected nationally by the Janata Party coalition in 1977. Between 1977 and 1996, Bhubaneswar chose Congress and CPM, each party winning three times from the seat almost alternatively.