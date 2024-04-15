ECoR to ensure 24X7 water supply at stations

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has directed its divisional heads to ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply at all stations within its jurisdiction in view of potential heatwave conditions.

As directed by the Ministry of Railways, all existing water coolers have been made functional to meet passengers’ demand and additional water tankers deployed at critical stations to supplement existing supplies.

A railway spokesperson said the divisional heads have been asked to conduct regular checks at stations to confirm water availability across all platforms and strengthen their efforts for providing a comfortable and convenient travel experience for all passengers during the scorching summer months.

“The railway personnel will take active support from Mahila Samitis (women self-help groups), NGOs, scouts and guides, and other voluntary organisations for the distribution of cool drinking water, particularly near general class coaches,” he said.

The railway authorities will collaborate with municipal corporations and local government functionaries to explore alternative water supply solutions in areas facing water scarcity and provide clean drinking water to passengers in accordance with established norms.