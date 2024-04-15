Ex-OPCC chiefs Niranjan, Jayadev in Congress Assembly list

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Sunday announced its second list of 75 Assembly candidates for the upcoming elections in the state. The list includes names of veteran leaders and former presidents of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik and Jayadev Jena.

While Patnaik will contest from Bhandaripokhari, Jena has been fielded by the party from his traditional stronghold Anandpur. Besides, former MLA Debasis Patnaik has been nominated from Banki from where he had won in 2004. Former Chief minister JB Patnaik’s son Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik will also make his electoral debut from the Begunia seat.

The party has nominated new faces in most of the places, except a dozen seats where known names will be in fray. Senior leader and former MP Yashwant Narayan Singh Laguri will contest from Champua Assembly seat in Keonjhar. Laguri had won the Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat on a BJD ticket in 2009. He had quit the regional party and joined Congress recently.

However, the party has changed its candidate for Talsara ST seat. Former India hockey player Prabodh Tirkey was announced for the seat by Congress earlier. He has been replaced by Devendra Bhitaria. Sources in the party said Tirkey’s candidature was changed because of the preponderance of Bhitaria caste in Talsara. Besides, there was large-scale discontentment among members of the caste over Tirkey’s candidature.