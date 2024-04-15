Odisha: IMD issues heatwave alert, warns against poll campaigning during peak hours

BHUBANESWAR: While electioneering heats up in Odisha, the IMD on Sunday issued heatwave warning for several parts of the state over the next four days and urged the government and district administrations to monitor poll campaign, rallies and political gatherings during the peak hours.

The national weather forecaster has warned against outdoor political activities and gatherings, particularly between 11 am and 3 pm, in view of the extreme heat conditions. Similarly, people attending poll rallies and gatherings have been advised to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposures in areas experiencing high humidity and temperature.

Candidates and their party workers planning to sweat it out in the searing heat this week are advised against it as the heatwave spell is likely to be longer than the one that occurred earlier in the month. Hot and discomfort weather condition had prevailed on April 2 and 3 and heatwave on April 4 and 5.

The regional Met office has issued heatwave warning for one or two places in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts on Monday. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail at a few places in Cuttack, Khurda and eight other districts during the period. More districts are expected to come under the grip of heatwave from Tuesday onwards.