Odisha: IMD issues heatwave alert, warns against poll campaigning during peak hours

BHUBANESWAR: While electioneering heats up in Odisha, the IMD on Sunday issued heatwave warning for several parts of the state over the next four days and urged the government and district administrations to monitor poll campaign, rallies and political gatherings during the peak hours.
The national weather forecaster has warned against outdoor political activities and gatherings, particularly between 11 am and 3 pm, in view of the extreme heat conditions. Similarly, people attending poll rallies and gatherings have been advised to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposures in areas experiencing high humidity and temperature.
Candidates and their party workers planning to sweat it out in the searing heat this week are advised against it as the heatwave spell is likely to be longer than the one that occurred earlier in the month. Hot and discomfort weather condition had prevailed on April 2 and 3 and heatwave on April 4 and 5.
The regional Met office has issued heatwave warning for one or two places in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts on Monday. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail at a few places in Cuttack, Khurda and eight other districts during the period. More districts are expected to come under the grip of heatwave from Tuesday onwards.
The Met office has predicted heatwave at one or two places in 12 districts on Tuesday, and at a few places in 15 districts in the subsequent two days. “Due to prevailing north-westerly and westerly dry air along with high solar insolation, maximum (day) temperature is likely to rise by 4 degree Celsius to 6 degree C at many places in Odisha within four to five days,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.
Subsequently, maximum temperature is expected to remain over 40 degree C at many places. Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 3 degree C to 5 degree C in some districts during the next four to five days.
On Sunday, Paralakhemundi was the hottest at 40.5 degree C. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.6 degree C and 38.4 degree C respectively. The maximum temperature will likely be around 40 degree C in the capital city on Monday.