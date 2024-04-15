Odisha: Woman beats eight-year-old son to death

MALKANGIRI: A woman of Tumbaguda village under Kalimela police limits was arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly beating her eight-year-old son to death for stealing money from home.

The accused is Wagi Podiami. She allegedly killed her son Rohit after the child stole some money from his father’s pocket on the night. Sources said, Rohit’s father Muka used to work outside the village and returned home on Saturday. Rohit allegedly took out some money from his pocket. When Wagi came to know about this in the night, she was infuriated and kicked him on his chest and belly.

“Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, it is learnt that Rohit went to sleep after the incident and was found dead the next morning,” said Kalimela police.

An FIR was lodged by Muka following which, Wagi was arrested, the police said.