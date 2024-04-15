LS polls 2024: Panda locked in triangular fight in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: The prestigious Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat is all set to witness a three-cornered fight in the upcoming elections.

A high-stakes battle is on the cards as national vice-president of BJP and the party’s candidate Baijayant Panda is looking to wrest the Kendrapara LS seat from BJD. The former MP had lost the seat to BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty in 2019 polls. This time, he is locking horns with BJD candidate Anshuman Mohanty and Siddhartha Swarup Das of Congress.

Exuding confidence of winning the seat, Panda said the BJP wave has gripped both rural and urban areas as people want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time. “The change that Odisha needs will start from Kendrapara. BJP will form the government both at the Centre and the state as people are determined to vote for the saffron party candidates,” he said.

Panda further said Kendrapara district was not connected with rail. Due to the Modi-led government at the Centre, passenger and goods trains are running in the district now. “I have been working for the welfare of people of Kendrapara for more than 15 years despite losing in the last election. I am confident of winning the seat this time,” he added.