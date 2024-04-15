Pradhan hails Ambedkar, urges for inclusivity

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, paid tribute to the architect of India’s Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary in Sambalpur on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after garlanding Ambedkar’s statue at Modipara chowk in the city, Pradhan hailed the visionary leader for bequeathing India with a Constitution grounded in principles of justice and equality. He underscored the significance of Babasaheb’s ideals in fostering inclusivity, equality, and social justice for all citizens of India.

He stressed that realising Babasaheb’s vision and aspirations for India involves building a better, educated, skilled, and developed nation, which remains a tribute to his legacy.

As part of the ‘Modi Vijay Prachar’ campaign, Pradhan began his day by sharing breakfast with SC Morcha activist Aju Tandi at Thelkopada. He also met with Dusmantha Behera, son of late BJP worker Dayasagar Behera, from the SC community, to discuss Prime Minister Modi’s welfare initiatives and schemes.

In the evening, Pradhan visited several temples including the Hanuman Temple at Sambalpur, Kamakshya Temple at Ainthapali, and Maa Danda Kali Temple at Hirakud, where he offered prayers. He also participated in Meru Yatra in Khubel and the Danda Dance in Hirakud.