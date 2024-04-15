Pradhan slams Odisha govt over DMF fund misuse in mineral-bearing areas

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing his attack on the state government, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday raised the issue of utilisation of district mineral foundation (DMF) funds in mineral-bearing districts.

Expressing concern over media reports that residents of Kapand village in Badapurunapali panchayat under Lahunipada block of Sundargarh have taken it upon themselves to construct a road after their repeated appeals to the district administration went unheeded, Pradhan asked, “Is this the transformation brought about in the lives of people by the state government in the last 24 years?”

Taking to social media handle X, the minister said DMF fund was created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prime objective of improving the quality of life of people in mineral-bearing districts affected by mining activities. Sundargarh district has so far received Rs 6,405 crore in DMF of which only Rs 860 crore has been utilised.

“The Modi government has created DMF fund for the development of education, health and transportation in tribal areas. A total of Rs 6,405 crore has been received in DMF in Sundargarh, a mineral rich district, while only Rs 860 crore has been spent,” he posted on X.