Protest erupts in Bissamcuttack over drinking water crisis

BERHAMPUR: Tension erupted in Bissamcuttack Assembly segment of Rayagada district as Minister and incumbent MLA faced protests on his way to Palkapada by women demanding solution to water crisis. During the melee, the supporters allegedly of a rival party also attacked the public.

The incident unfolded as Saraka, seeking re-election on a BJD ticket, made his way to Palkapada village for an inclusion ceremony. However, his journey was disrupted by several women from Raghubari village, who blocked the road over an ongoing drinking water crisis in their area.

Residents, frustrated by the lack of action on their long-standing demand for clean water, expressed their grievances by obstructing Saraka’s path with empty water vessels. Amidst discussions between Saraka and the women, a youth, believed to be a Congress supporter, began recording the scene on his mobile phone. The situation turned violent as supporters of the BJD allegedly attacked the youth, necessitating intervention from village elders to defuse the situation.

While the incident sparked tension, villagers continued their demand for a resolution to the water crisis, promising their support for any party or individual willing to address their concerns.

BJD officials refuted claims of their involvement in the altercation, attributing the disturbance to Congress activists. However, with Saraka unavailable for comment and BJD leaders maintaining silence, the incident threatens to escalate into a political issue, with the Congress party condemning the alleged highhandedness of the BJD.