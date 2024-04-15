Three youths of Ganjam arrested with gunpowder

BERHAMPUR: Purusottampur police arrested three persons and seized 750 gm gun powder from their possession for their alleged involvement in illegal transportation of explosives.

The accused have been identified as Radha Madhab Pradhan (19) and Radha Krushna Pradhan (19), nabbed on Saturday evening, while Pramod Nayak (22) was held on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police team intercepted a motorcycle during a night patrol at Hundata village and arrested Madhab and Krushna while Pramod managed to escape from the spot. The duo confessed to procuring gunpowder to make country bombs for attacking their opponents. However, police initiated a manhunt and nabbed the third accused, Pramod near the village.

A case was registered and explosive substances seized. “The trio has been produced in the court and further investigation is underway to ascertain the place of procurement of the substances and to identify their opponents, “ said Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena.