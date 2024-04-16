15.5 lakh quintal target for rabi purchase in Koraput

JEYPORE: The Koraput district-level paddy procurement committee has announced plans to initiate mandis across tribal areas for the upcoming rabi season purchase, slated to commence from May 25.

In a meeting chaired by collector V Keerthi Vasan in Koraput, it was decided to establish 73 mandis in Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions to facilitate the procurement process for farmers.

Approximately 15,919 farmers have registered their names in various large area multipurpose societies (LAMPs), panipanchayats and self-help groups (SHGs) to sell their rabi season produce. The administration has set a target of procuring around 15.5 lakh quintal of paddy for the season.

Vasan assured hassle-free transactions for farmers during the procurement process. He instructed the Regulated Market Committee officials of Jeypore and Koraput to make adequate arrangements in the selected mandis to prevent any inconvenience to farmers.

Warning procurement agencies and millers to adhere strictly to procurement norms, Vasan said, “The difficulties faced by farmers at the mandis must immediately be attended to and resolved.”

During the meeting, Narendra Pradhan, secretary of Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch, raised concerns about harassment by miller agents, including delays in lifting procured paddy and improper handling leading to discolouration and moisture issues.

In response, the collector assured swift action against any misconduct by millers.

Paddy procurement in Kalahandi from May 20

BHAWANIPATNA: The rabi paddy procurement will commence in Kalahandi district from May 20. Paddy will be procured through 134 mandis of 72 primary agriculture cooperative societies and 23 women SHGs. This was decided at the paddy procurement strategy meeting held by Kalahandi collector Anvesha Reddy on Monday. During the current rabi season, paddy has been grown in 59,361 hectare of land. At least 52,597 farmers have registered to sell their paddy.