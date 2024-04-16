AIIMS doctors save life of newborn with rare condition

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar have saved the life of a 1.1 kg very low birth weight baby, who was born prematurely with duodenal atresia, an exceptionally rare condition.

The infant was born with a congenital anomaly characterised by a blockage in the first part of the small intestine. This condition that occurs in approximately one in 10,000 live births poses a significant threat to the newborn’s life if not promptly addressed.

Head of the Paediatric Surgery department Dr Manoj Kumar Mohanty said the baby was in critical condition, battling not only the challenges of prematurity but also the life-threatening complications associated with duodenal atresia.

“We decided to go for surgical intervention to correct the obstruction in the duodenum and restore the normal flow of nutrients through the digestive tract. Despite the inherent risks associated with operating on such a fragile newborn, the surgical team demonstrated exceptional skill and precision throughout the procedure,” he said.

Following the successful surgery, the newborn was closely monitored in the neonatal intensive care unit by a team of doctors led by Dr Tapas Som. Despite initial concerns regarding post-operative complications, the infant exhibited remarkable resilience.

“The newborn has responded exceptionally well to treatment and is making steady progress towards recovery,” said Dr Mohanty. In a similar case, a 1.1 kg premature baby with jejunal atresia was successfully managed by the same team a few weeks ago.