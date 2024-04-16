BJP charge sheet against BJD government on April 21: Samal

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday said that it will bring out a charge sheet against the Naveen Patnaik government on April 21 and the party’s election manifesto for Odisha will be released in the first week of May.

Two days ago Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the BJP will expose the fake transformation narrative of Odisha by the ruling BJD.

Addressing a media conference here, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said, “We have decided to bring a charge sheet against the government on April 21. The party is also in the process of compiling the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming elections and it will be released in the first week of May. The date of releasing the charge sheet will depend on availability of central leaders,” Samal said.

He, however, did not elaborate what the charges against the BJD government will be.

Lauding the Sankalp Patra of the BJP released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday, Samal said the party has fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto before the 2019 general election and 95 per cent of the promises made in the last two general elections.

Samal said that the people have reposed full faith on ‘Modi guarantee’ as the prime minister has delivered on every promise that he had made to farmers, poor, women and youth of the nation.

Asserting that Odisha will benefit maximum from the Modi guarantees, Samal thanked the prime minister, national BJP president JP Nadda, Defence minister and chairman of the election manifesto committee Rajnath Singh and other members for preparing a comprehensive manifesto which will fulfil the Viksit Bharat dream of Modi.