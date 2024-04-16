ECI seizes inducements of Rs 107 crore from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A month ahead of the simultaneous Assembly and general elections in the state, enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs 107.13 crore, including Rs 1.47 crore in cash.

Significantly, 77 per cent of the seizures are of freebies, drugs and narcotics that are under the special focus of the Election Commission of India.

The agencies have seized freebies and other items worth Rs 43.96 crore, drugs worth Rs 39 crore, liquor valued Rs 16.21 crore and precious metal worth Rs 6.46 crore.

The enforcement agencies have seized 13.24 lakh litre of liquor from various parts of the state between March 1 and April 13.

Odisha is placed at the 14th spot among all states in terms of seizures ahead of the elections. The highest Rs 778 crore of seizures has been reported from Rajasthan followed by Rs 605 crore from Gujarat.

An official said the seizures have been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies along with proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology.