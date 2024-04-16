Election 2024: Sambalpur launches voter mascots

SAMBALPUR: With the aim of ensuring maximum voter participation in the upcoming elections, the Sambalpur district administration has unveiled innovative voter mascots named ‘Voter Dada’ and ‘Voter Nani’, dressed in traditional Sambalpuri attire, as part of their ‘No voter to be left behind’ initiative.

These mascots, adorned in vibrant Sambalpuri attire, will serve as ambassadors to educate voters about various election-related procedures.

From registration processes to the location of polling stations, the mascots will disseminate information on model polling stations, Sakhi booths managed by female personnel, PwD-managed polling stations, and ethical voting practices.

The introduction of these mascots aims to enhance voter awareness and encourage the participation of new and young voters in the electoral process. They will embark on widespread campaigning throughout the district, focusing on urban areas, to disseminate information about election dates, timings, booth locations, voting procedures, and the use of IT applications for voter assistance.

To further engage the electorate, ‘Voter Dada’ and ‘Voter Nani’ selfie points will be established at various locations, including government offices, public spaces like Laxmi talkies, Mission Shakti Cafe at Samlei Mandir, railway bridges, and marketplaces across Sambalpur town, Burla, and Hirakud.

Additionally, animated videos featuring the mascots, presented in the Sambalpuri language, will be created and shared across social media platforms to reach a wider audience and amplify the voter awareness campaign.