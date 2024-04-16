Fisheries department imposes fishing ban, fishermen plan to abstain from voting

KENDRAPARA: As part of efforts to safeguard fish stock during its crucial breeding period, the Fisheries department has imposed restrictions on fishing by mechanised vessels from April 15 to June 14 across the state.

Last month, marine fishermen expressed discontent over the government’s failure to address their grievances, forcing them to announce a boycott of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

During this two-month “Fishing Holiday” coinciding with the elections, fishermen plan to abstain from voting to draw attention to their demands.

To mitigate disturbances caused by trawl fishing during the breeding season, fishermen are instructed not to venture into the sea during the fishing ban period under Section 4 of the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, stated assistant fisheries officer in Paradip Bijay Kar.

The monsoon trawling ban, introduced in 1998, aims to facilitate unhindered fish breeding during the rainy season. Approximately 21,000 fishing vessels, including 2,000 trawlers, are registered in the state. During the ban, mechanised vessels that pose a threat to fish eggs and juveniles are prohibited from sea operations, while smaller vessels and non-mechanised boats under 8.5 metre with larger net gaps are exempt.