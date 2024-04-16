Five dead after bus falls off NH flyover in Jajpur

BHUBANESWAR : At least five passengers travelling from Puri to Kolkata were killed after their bus fell off a flyover on National Highway-16 in Jajpur district’s Barabati area on Monday evening.

Twenty five others suffered injuries and have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel, police and Transport department officials rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. The accident occurred at about 9 pm when the driver of the bus possibly lost control and the vehicle swerved off the flyover, plunging onto the service road. Passengers who sustained serious injuries were shifted to SCB MCH, while those with minor injuries have been sent to Badachana community health centre.

The district administration immediately engaged 16 ambulances and two advanced life saving ambulances to shift the injured passengers from the site.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of each deceased and free treatment to the injured.

“Five persons have perished so far. Jajpur Collector and SP are on the spot to supervise the rescue operation,” said a senior police officer.

Police said identity of the victims is being verified. Most of the passengers, believed to be tourists, could be natives of neighbouring West Bengal. Over-speeding may have been the reason behind the incident, said the sources. Five cranes were pressed to remove the damaged bus from the road, police said.