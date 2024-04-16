IIT-Bhubaneswar launches MTech degrees in semiconductor, advanced maintenance

BHUBANESWAR : Moving in line with the emerging technology trends, the IIT Bhubaneswar has introduced two new degree programmes for students from the new academic session.

Officials said an MTech degree in semiconductor technology and chip design and an interdisciplinary blended-mode MTech degree in advanced maintenance technology have been introduced for the students.

While MTech degree in semiconductor will be for regular students, the advanced maintenance technology has been specially designed for engineers working in the industry, IIT Bhubaneswar officials said.

The officials said, India’s Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is propelling the country as a global electronics manufacturing and design hub, and the recent milestones include a new semiconductor fab and two outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) facilities, with a total investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

The related projects will create thousands of technology jobs and startup opportunities, producing chips with 28 nm, 40 nm, and 90 nm transistors. To support this growth, the School of Electrical Sciences at IIT Bhubaneswar has launched an MTech programme in semiconductor technology and chip design, covering design, fabrication, assembly, testing, packaging, and development of IPs/ASICs/SoCs/Systems for targeted applications.

Apart from these two courses, officials said, IIT Bhubaneswar has introduced several other new courses, like minor in economics, micro-specialisation in software engineering, courses on entrepreneurship and a host of new open electives in modern areas of studies for undergraduate as well as research students.

A new PhD Fellowship titled ‘Professor RH Tupkary Fellowship’ has also been created at IIT Bhubaneswar by the donation of `1 crore by Prof Brahma Deo, MGM chair professor at the institute.