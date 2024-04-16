Monsoon to be below par in parts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : As Odisha reels under one heatwave after another, the monsoon forecast has not brought any cheer with the India Meteorological department (IMD) predicting below-normal rains in parts of the state during the June-September season.

In its long range forecast for the south-west monsoon season issued on Monday, the IMD said some parts of Odisha are expected to receive below normal showers.

The national forecaster on Monday predicted the monsoon rainfall to be above normal, 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) across the country. The LPA for the entire country is 87 cm.

The IMD’s probabilistic rainfall forecast for the monsoon season suggested that parts of the state’s coastal, northern and central pockets may receive rainfall which will be 30-35 pc below normal.

“The spatial distribution of probabilistic forecasts suggests that above normal seasonal rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country except some areas over northwest, east and northeast India where below normal rainfall is very likely,” the IMD said.

IMD DG, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told The New Indian Express that some parts may receive below normal rainfall. On being asked whether overall rainfall will be normal, he said the national agency has not issued state-specific monsoon forecast yet.

Below normal monsoon in some parts of Odisha

Odisha normally receives 1,152 mm rains during the monsoon season. Last year, the state received normal rainfall but three districts had recorded deficit showers. The state had recorded nine low pressure weather systems last year which had positively impacted the rainfall.

Meanwhile, heatwave was observed in Jagatsinghpur (41 degree Celsius) and Chatrapur (39 degree C) on the day. Twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed hot and uncomfortable weather and recorded 41.2 degree C and 39.8 degree C respectively. The weather is expected to get hotter in the capital city with day temperature likely to hover around 43 degree C on Tuesday.

“Due to prevailing north-westerly and westerly dry air along with high solar insolation, maximum temperature is likely to rise by 4 degree C to 6 degree C at many places of Odisha within four to five days,” said Umasankar Das, Scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Subsequently, maximum temperature is expected to remain over 40 degree C at many places. The met office has issued heatwave warning for parts of the state for four more days.