Odisha Congress dumps hockey star Prabodh, scores a self-goal

ROURKELA: Former India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey’s tryst with politics has been ironically painful after the Congress dumped him by cancelling his nomination from Talsara Assembly seat in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

A popular figure in the region, the 39-year-old former star player has been replaced with a lesser-known new entrant in Congress Debendra Bhitiria.

A visibly emotional Prabodh said he felt insulted at the shocking and unceremonious treatment by the Congress. “I don’t know why my candidature was dropped. The Congress should not have made me a candidate in the first place. When I started campaigning in the constituency, I was abruptly dropped. I am feeling insulted as they (Congress) didn’t even show the courtesy to explain me the reason,” he said.

A senior Congress leader said the party might have thought of securing the votes of the dominating Bhuiyan community through Bhitiria as out of 14 elections held so far, Bhuiyan candidates have won 13 times.

The former hockey star joined Congress on September 4 last year and the party announced his nomination in its first list on April 2. However, he was replaced with Bhitiria in another list released by the Congress on Sunday evening.

Bhitiria, a former government employee belonging to the Bhuiyan community, had unsuccessfully contested as sarpanch from Subdega panchayat in February 2022. He joined Congress in December 2023.

Prabodh said he tried to contact the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak and AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar, but they did not respond.

Equally surprised are the senior Congress leaders in the district who apprehend that the party would find it increasingly hard to defend its ‘self-destructive’ decision as Prabodh is seen as a national pride.

In fact, the demoralised Congress rank and file in the constituency was upbeat after finding a popular and high-profile candidate with wide acceptance among the villagers of Talsara.