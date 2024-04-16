Odisha: Elderly woman found dead in school toilet

JAJPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of an elderly woman whose body was found in the toilet of a primary school in Binjharpur here on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as 60-year-old Binodini Sahoo of Madhusudanpur village. Her body was recovered from the toilet of the nodal upper primary school at Madhusudanpur.

Sources said Binodini used to go to the school campus every day to collect flowers for puja. On Monday, she went to the school early in the morning to pluck flowers but did not return home.

Binodini’s brother Nagen Sahoo said, “When she did not return home till 8 am, we launched a frantic search along with some of our neighbours. Subsequently, we found her lying dead in the school toilet.”

Nagen alleged that Binodini’s body bore injury marks and her gold ornaments (earrings and bangles) were missing. “It seems some miscreants attacked her to loot her ornaments. After my sister died, her body was dragged and thrown inside the school toilet,” he added.

On being informed, Binjharpur police along with a scientific team reached the school for investigation. The body was seized and sent to the district headquarters hospital, Jajpur for postmortem.

Police said the exact cause of the woman’s death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Further investigation is underway.