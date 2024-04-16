Orissa HC posts 130% CCR in first quarter, district courts lag behind

CUTTACK : While the Orissa High Court has posted a remarkable 129.98 per cent case clearance rate (CCR) in the first three months of this year, the district courts in the state have lagged behind managing a CCR of 87.30 per cent.

The high court has disposed of 25,784 cases from January to March and as many as 618 judgements were delivered. The district courts disposed of 1,12,684 cases during the period, according to the first quarterly statement released by the high court.

The high court disposed of 16,319 civil and 9,465 criminal cases. While 19,837 cases were instituted, 11,511 were civil and 8,326 criminal cases.

Taking disposal and institution of new cases into account, the number of pending cases came down from 1,47,028 on January 1 to 1,41,314 on March 31.

While the clearance rate in January was 163.55 per cent, it was 136.33 per cent in February and 99.62 per cent in March.

On the other hand, the subordinate courts have seen a rise in pendency rate by 16,397 cases since January this year. With it a whopping 18,89,709 cases are pending in the lower courts, official records stated.

While 1,29,081 cases were instituted in the district courts, 1,12,684 cases were disposed of and the number of pending cases went up from 18,73,312 on January 1 to 18,89,709 by March 31. Of the cases disposed of during the three months, 85,976 were criminal and 26,708 civil cases.

During this period 20,680 civil and 1,08,401 criminal cases were instituted. Institution of criminal cases increased due to filing of 10,371 cases under Motor Vehicle Act as a result of automatic challan based on CCTV image capture.

The CCR was 74.72 per cent in January which increased to 82.72 per cent in February and further went up to 104.97 per cent in March.