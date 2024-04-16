Will win And carry forward legacy of my father: Pruthvi

You have been fielded by Congress from the Begunia Assembly seat represented once by your father, the former chief minister JB Patnaik, in 2004. What is the reason behind such a late entry to politics and why now?

I do not think I have made a late entry into politics. I have been in constant touch with the people of Begunia. I have been trying to carry forward and complete the projects and works started by my father in the constituency across irrigation, school and health sectors. People are very happy now after coming to know that I am going to contest. They are coming to me like they used to during my father’s tenure. My father’s doors were open to all unlike these days.

You were also announced as the Congress candidate from the Begunia seat in 2019 election. But you had declined to contest and stated that you are not interested in politics.

Was there any reason behind this ?

Actually there were only two months for me to work in the constituency after my name was announced. I was not prepared and had not covered the entire constituency organisationally. This time I have been working from the beginning, keeping contact with the workers and constituents. I am fully prepared to give a good fight.

What is your plan of action and what are your campaign issues ?

In Assembly election, local issues matter. There is water scarcity in the constituency and I will have to work to improve the situation. Besides, the condition of hospitals, schools and other will also have to improve. Problems faced by the farmers will also have to be resolved. A Navadaya school started by my father has also been shifted. These are the major issues I will have to work on.

Do you think there is any chance of Congress in Odisha ?

This much I know that the Congress performance will improve in the state. People are not yet sure whether BJD and BJP are friends or rivals because of the alliance talks and then sudden animosity between the two parties. People are angry. You do not know when they will patch up again because of the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. So people will vote for Congress.

How will you fare in the election? How do you rate your chances of a win?

I am with the people. They love me. I will definitely win with a good margin.