With no Maoist activity, Malkangiri peaceful: DGP

MALKANGIRI: Maoists have no presence in Malkangiri and the situation remains peaceful as no naxal activities have been reported from the district during the past one and a half year.

Addressing the media at the district police office here, director general of police Arun Kumar Sarangi on Monday revealed that all Maoist committees in Malkangiri had relocated to Bastar in Chhattisgarh over the past 18 months, ensuring peace in the area.

Despite this, Sarangi cautioned about the possibility of Maoist infiltration into Odisha during the three-week gap between the elections in Chhattisgarh on April 19 and Odisha on May 13.

Assuring preparedness, Sarangi assured, “Operational forces are on high alert with comprehensive plans to counter any potential disruption by Maoists during the electoral process.”

Highlighting the proactive stance of police forces, Sarangi commended the SPs of undivided Koraput district for their readiness to handle such situations effectively.

“While there are no Maoist activities in Swabhiman Anchal, vigilance remains essential due to sporadic incidents from the Andhra Pradesh border. Force deployment would be dynamic and strategic, tailored to the evolving requirements of the situation,” he asserted.

In a closed-door meeting, the DGP, along with senior officials, reviewed the scenario in undivided Koraput districts. Discussions focused on preparations, preventive measures, enforcement, force requirements, and strategies for ensuring free and fair elections.

Earlier, Sarangi, accompanied by senior officials, visited various areas of Swabhiman Anchal, interacting with BSF and SOG personnel at Gorasetu and Jodamba to assess the ground situation.