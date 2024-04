BHUBANESWAR: “How I wish, my parents were alive to see me become an IAS officer,” was the first reaction of Animesh Pradhan after the results of Civil Services Examination-2023 were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

While Animesh has done the state proud by securing an all-India second rank, for him it was more about fulfilling his mother’s last wish. He lost his mother Aruna Patra to cancer just last month and his father Pravakar Pradhan to heart attack in 2015, when he was in Class-XI.

Hailing from Bhalugadia village in Talcher, 24-year-old Animesh has cleared the examination in his first attempt. “This was a dream from my higher secondary school days. It has finally come true. I wish, my parents were alive to see me become an IAS,” said the techie who has been a topper throughout his career. After his father’s demise, Aruna, a school teacher had to join MCL as an accounts clerk to fend for her family of three including Animesh and his sister Anwesha. His father Pravakar was a lecturer of political science at Hingula college in Talcher.

“It was my father who had instilled the aim of becoming an IAS in me. But, my mother had really backed me in my efforts. Her last wish was to see my UPSC results but destiny had different plans,” said Animesh, who started preparation for the examination in 2022. The same year, his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

“I wanted to clear the examination for the sake of my mother who single-handedly ensured that my sister and I had good education and careers in the absence of our father,” he said.