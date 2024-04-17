BJP alleges MCC violation by officials for ‘accompanying’ Pandian to SCB Medical College hospital

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday knocked the doors of the Election Commission alleging violation of model code of conduct (MCC) by Twin City police commissioner, transport commissioner and another IPS officer.

In a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO), Odisha, the BJP delegation led by party’s former state head Samir Mohanty and others alleged, 5T chairman VK Pandian, during his visit to SCB Medical College and Hospital to meet the victims of Jajpur bus accident, was accompanied by transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur and IPS officer Vineet Agarwal.

“We have nothing against his (Pandian’s) visit to hospital to meet the victims. Rather we welcome it. However, it is not known as to why the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissionerate provided security and police escort to him. The police commissioner owes an explanation for illegal deployment of police and security vehicles as Pandian is an ordinary party worker of BJD and he is not even an office-bearer,” the saffron party stated.

The party also questioned as to why the transport commissioner and another IPS officer accompanied Pandian who had visited the hospital with Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvik Biswal.

The BJP delegation also submitted a memorandum to CEO Odisha alleging violation of MCC by BDA authorities. It alleged that the agency appointed three DEOs on a temporary basis in clear violation of MCC prescribed for party in power.